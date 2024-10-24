Orlando Pirates have everything to win the league, says Milutin Sredojević

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojević believes his old club have all the tools needed to halt Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance of South African football. The mighty Brazilians are looking for their eighth straight league title, but Pirates have begun the season brilliantly, and managed to keep up with their rivals from the capital.

After four games of the new Betway Premiership season, both teams are sitting on 12 points having won all of their games, and occupy first and second place. Sredojević, who coached Pirates between 2017 and 2019, said Ezimnyama Ngenkani ezikaMagebhula said he was impressed by Jose Riveiro’s work “So far, they have shown the character of the giants that they are. For them, winning the league will not be an easy task,” Sredojević, or Micho, as he was affectionately known, was quoted by FARPost.

“He [Riveiro] must know that Mamelodi Sundowns are still a powerhouse, although they are in a transition since the coaching changes. “They are a force, but the idea is for them to push themselves to the limit. But I believe they have the key mentality to win anything,” said the Serb. “The team has all the requirements to be champions. But what is critical at the moment is for a coach to manage his players.