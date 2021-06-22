Orlando Pirates have Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela on their radar

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela is reportedly on the radar of Orlando Pirates. Komphela signed a five-year contract with Sundowns last season after he resigned from Lamontville Golden Arrows FC, where he spent two seasons.

There could be a fair bit of substance to the accuracy of reports since Pirates recently signed up former Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi. During his long association with Arrows, Ncikazi, who was nominated for the PSL Coach of the Season award, worked alongside Komphela at one stage. He joins Pirates on July 1. There has been speculation that Pirates are not happy with their head coach Josef Zinnbauer, but despite numerous reports on the matter, the club has yet to comment on his position.

In the meantime, the acquisition of Ncikazi, as a member of the technical staff, suggests there could well be a change of head coach at Pirates. According to reports, Komphela's contract, which still has a life of four years, is proving to be a hurdle because it will prove costly to undo without paying hefty compensation to Sundowns.

It would make sense for Komphela to move elsewhere because despite the success Sundowns have enjoyed since his arrival there, is very much in the shadows of the co-coaches Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mnqgithi. Latest reports say Zinnbauer has returned to Germany to enjoy a break at the start of the off-season.