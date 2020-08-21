Orlando Pirates hope Thembinkosi Lorch will cure scoring woes

DURBAN - Orlando Pirates have been woeful in front of goal since the resumption of the season and coach Josef Zinnbauer is pinning his hopes on Thembinkosi Lorch to ding the back of the net. The Buccaneers have only found the back of the net once in their previous five matches and that’s a poor record by a team that has the league’s leading scorer in its line-up. Gabadinho Mhango leads the scoring charts with 14 goals but the goals have dried up for the Malawian in recent fixtures. Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa broke the duck for the Sea Robbers in a 1-1 stalemate with Baroka FC on Tuesday night following a four-match streak without a goal. The match witnessed the return of Lorch, who was suspended in the first two games of the bio-bubble after breaching lockdown regulations. “Lorch is a top player not only in our team but in the whole league. We have him back now and we will use the quality that he has in the next games. Yes, that’s for sure,” Zinnbauer said.

Lorch, who was voted the Footballer of the Season last term, hasn’t been at his best this time.

Not only did he dazzle in the colours of Pirates, he also showed the same consistency in Bafana Bafana colours in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where he netted the winner to bundle hosts Egypt out of the tournament in the last 16 of the competition.

European clubs reportedly came knocking but the expected move never materialised.

With Pirates struggling for goals, Lorch will be looking to rediscover his goalscoring prowess for the Sea Robbers in their last four matches.

“We all saw what qualities Lorch can bring into the game but for me the results are not good,” Zinnbauer stated.

On Tuesday, Lorch started on the bench and made his way onto the pitch after the interval.

“It is important for us (now that he is back) but the fitness level is the question mark. That’s why we decided to start him on the bench,” Zinnbauer explained.

The German coach was elated that his side finally ended their goalscoring drought against Baroka, but the was not satisfied with a draw.

“That’s the only positive today - that we scored a goal. We wanted three points and we didn’t get it and that is not enough for me. We have to fight for three points in this team.”

The Buccaneers are now fourth on the log with 46 points after 26 games. Their remaining games are against Cape Town City, SuperSport United, Maritzburg United and Stellenbosch FC.

