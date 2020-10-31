Orlando Pirates humiliate fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs in MTN8

CAPE TOWN – Form really means nothing when it comes to derby time. And so it was emphatically proved once again in the #elKasico derby with Orlando Pirates thrashing Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg at Orlando Stadium. Pirates had not tasted victory in successive league matches after draws against Amazulu and Stellenbosch United, while Chiefs were fresh off a mid-week win over Chippa United. However, it was Pirates that shocked their arch-rivals through an opening header from Zakhele Lepasa. There was some debate over whether Lepasa, who came into the Pirates team for Gabadinho Mhango, was off-side when he met Terrence Dzvukamanja's cross but the goal stood. This was a devastating blow to Gavin Hunt's Chiefs team, who were actually the team in ascendency in the early exchanges. Khama Billiat was at the heart of the Chiefs attacking forays, with the Zimbabwean initially heading off a mazy run that ultimately saw him strike the cross bar from close range in the 11th minute.

Billiat tormented the Pirates defence again shortly afterwards when set up Leonardo Castro with a delightful ball across the box. Unfortunately to the Amakhosi faithful's frustration - and visibily Hunt's too - the Colombian allowed the ball to run too far across him and sent a feeble effort wide of the right post.

Chiefs were certainly made to rue these misses as Pirates capitalised on the break after that.

Vincent Pule, who too had an earlier chance to double the lead for the Buccaneers, made amends second time of offering when struck a low shot past Chiefs keeper Daniel Akpeyi in the 66th minute.

Thembinkosi Lorch completed Chiefs' nightmare Saturday afternoon when he completed a counter-attack that begun from a corner inside his own box with a fine strike to help the Buccaneers take a three-goal advantage into the second leg.

Orlando Stadium line-ups

Pirates: Ofori, Hlatshwayo, Nyauza, Jooste, Maela, Motshwari, Monare, Pule, Lorch, Dzvukamanja, Lepasa

Subs: Sandilands, Mntambo, Mako, Zungu, Makaringe, Makgaka, Hotto, Ndlovu, Jele.

Chiefs: Akpeyi, Mphahlele, Cardoso, Ngezana, Zulu, Baccus, Blom, Ngcobo, Manyama , Billiat, Castro.

Subs: Khune, Parker, Katsande, Mathoho, Sasman, Mashiane, Ntshangase, Sifama, Lesako.

IOL Sport