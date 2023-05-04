Orlando Pirates in a good space ahead of Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg — Jose Riveiro has vowed that Orlando Pirates will not leave any stone unturned in their last meeting of the season against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs. While they have been the better team on the whole this season, Pirates have lost the back-to-back league derbies, extending their losing streak to five in a row.

That hasn’t been a true reflection of Pirates’ campaign as they are on course to finish as the league runners-up and won the first domestic silverware of the season — the MTN8 — late last year. Amakhosi, on the other hand, haven’t been at their best as they are fighting to finish third in the league and they trail Pirates by six points. While both teams pursue strong finishes in the league, only one of them will have the chance to take home the Nedbank Cup — which guarantees Confederation Cup qualification and a cool R7-million.

before they can think about that though, they have to seal passage to the final in Tshwane on May 27 by beating their eternal rivals at FNB on Saturday. And with Pirates on form — despite drawing 1-1 with Royal AM at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday — compared to Chiefs, who lost 2-1 to Swallows on Monday, they know they are favourites. “Everything that the team was expressing on the field has made us comfortable and confident about not just this game but the last part of the season as well,” Riveiro said.

“We are about to play finals and crucial games — and we feel strong, and we are in a good space. But that doesn’t matter because what’s coming Saturday is a different game. “It’s still a football game. But there are many things around it. It’s also an opportunity to play one more final together. It’s a knockout game and we are not talking about three points. It makes the day special for everyone.” Riveiro, however, has been in South Africa long enough to know that form counts for nothing ahead of a Soweto Derby.

“If I am not mistaken, we faced the last two derbies in similar circumstances — with our team in a good moment and our opposition with more doubts — but the result was not in our favour,” he said. “Form is not playing an important role in these types of games because we all know what it means and for the opposition as well. “So like the captain (Innocent Maela) has said, we have to make sure that we want it more than them. So hopefully, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure the result is different.”