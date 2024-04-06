Orlando Pirates in seventh heaven with Golden Arrows demolishment

Orlando Pirates recorded a quite incredible 7-1 win over a hapless Golden Arrows, in their DStv Premiership match, at Orlando Stadium, on Saturday. Pirates broke a two-game winless run as they were unstoppable on the day, and clearly a class above their opponents. It was also the first time Pirates won by a six-goal margin in two decades in the league.

The win helped Pirates’ push for second spot on the log, as they moved to 37 points - just two behind second-placed Stellenbosch FC. Pirates found themselves ahead in just the 11th minute of the clash, as Tshegofatso Mabasa fired the ball into the back of the net from inside the area.

Goals flowing like water The hosts doubled their lead moments later when Patrick Maswanganyi fed the ball through to Relebohile Mofokeng, who did the business from close range. Just after the half hour mark, Mofokeng found Kabelo Dlamini unmarked in space in the Arrows box as he turned and fired the ball home to make it 3-0.

Though the Buccaneers went to the interval three goals up, it was with a tinge of disappointment as Mofokeng missed a penalty on the stroke of half time. Pirates continued in the second half in much the same vein, as Mabasa completed his brace as he nudged the ball into the net from close range after Thabiso Lebitso provided the perfect cross (4-0). Sandile Mthethwa made it five as he was allowed a free header in the Arrows box in the 75th minute, as Pirates looked a class above their opponents (5-0).