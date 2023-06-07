Orlando Pirates issue statement as Thembinkosi Lorch found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates on Wednesday issued a statement after star player Thembinkosi Lorch was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala. Lorch was arrested for the incident in 2020 and was later released on R2 000 bail, but on Tuesday the Randburg Magistrate’s Court handed down its judgment deeming the 29-year-old guilty of all charges against him.

The Buccaneers camp have now spoken out about their stance on the matter and have made their attempts at facilitating the rehabilitation of their player. On Wednesday, Pirates revealed that they were aware of the judge’s ruling while explaining the steps they took upon hearing about the matter in 2020.

The club statement read as follows: “As a Club we reiterate our stance against violence perpetrated against women and children and as a result when this matter came to light in 2020, the club carried out its own investigation:

“1. Following our internal investigations, the Club charged Mr Lorch with serious misconduct. He pleaded guilty to the charge and the Club imposed a sanction of a monetary fine and ordered him to undergo anger management therapy. “2. Mr Lorch also informed the Club that he had instructed attorneys to assist him with the criminal charges against him and they intended to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions (“DPP”) to make representations regarding the charges against him so that he could go through a diversion programme. He further advised that he was attending therapy with Dr. Nomsa Nkuna-Boikanyo as part of his rehabilitation. The Club approved that he completes therapy with Dr Nkuna-Boikanyo instead of running a parallel process organised by the Club. “3. Mr Lorch informed us that he attended the anger management therapy and completed the prescribed number of sessions. Since then, Mr Lorch has not been involved any similar incident or an incident involving violence. We are confident that the anger management therapy were an appropriate corrective measure.

“4. However, Mr Lorch’s representations to the DPP were not successful and the criminal proceedings continued. Today, 6 June 2023, Mr Lorch was found guilty of assault (gender-based violence) and will be sentenced in due course. We currently do not have the full details of the conviction and the sentencing date and have requested Mr Lorch to provide these details.” @ScribeSmiso