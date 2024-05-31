Orlando Pirates, Jose Riveiro chasing their own piece of history in Nedbank Cup final

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro is pleased with the progress his team have made as they make the final preparations for their Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns. Holders Pirates will win a 10th Nedbank Cup title should they beat domestic double-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday. And after defending the MTN8 earlier this season, the Sea Robbers are themselves chasing a second consecutive cup double.

Saturday’s final will be the club’s fourth in two seasons under the Spaniard. And their record in those finals is: played three, won three. History, as it seems, is on their side. “For me, it’s a clear symptom that things are going well at Pirates as a collective. You don’t find yourself in four finals in a row because you have a good day,” Riveiro said in a Nedbank Cup press conference on Friday. “Now we can discuss the difference between cups and the league. It is about consistency. Still, the team is showing that we have the capacity on the day to not only beat any team,” he continued.