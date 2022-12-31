Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro not giving up on the title race despite loss to Sundowns

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was disappointed with his team’s loss to Mamelodi Sundowns but has warned that the title race is far from being over. After the domestic season was prematurely suspended to accommodate the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup, it was back to business on Friday afternoon.

Champions Sundowns hosted Pirates at a raining Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Tshwane, in a match that had a decent crowd albeit the festive festivities. The Brazilians toppled the Sea Robbers, beating them 2-0 – thanks to goals from Mothobi Mvala and Cassius Mailula – as they recorded 31 points. Pirates’ loss, though, meant that they remained rooted on fifth on the log with 19 points, 12 behind the leaders Downs who have one game in hand.

Riveiro cut a dejected figure after his team’s loss in the bowels of Loftus, stressing that they wanted to play this game having been closer to Downs. “I’d have liked to come here with 26 points, 27 or 30. But I am now 19,” said Riveiro, who has already led his team to the MTN8 crown this campaign. “But this game is not going to make the difference at the end of the season about the opposition that will finish top of the table and win the league.

“That’s why the league is important because you must play well here. You must go to Cape Town, Polokwane and host Chippa and take three points. Riveiro added: “I'd like to face these games closer to our opponents. If we got the three points tonight that would have meant that we got close to the top.” Sundowns might be leading Pirates with 12 points and a game in hand, but the Spanish-born coach hasn’t thrown in the towel on the title race yet.

