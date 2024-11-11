Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro wins Betway Premiership coach of the month, Lucas Ribeiro takes player honours

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has been named as the Betway Premiership coach of the month for September and October. The Spanish tactician has guided the Sea Robbers to their best-ever start in PSL history this season, securing seven consecutive wins and propelling the Soweto giants to the top of the league standings.

Riveiro beat Mamelodi Sundown’s Manqoba Mngqithi and Polokwane City’s Phuti Mohafe to the top accolade. Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns’ forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa beat the Orlando Pirates trio of Sipho Chaine, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Deon Hotto to win the award for Player of the Month. Congratulations to @CoachRiveiro for being named #BetwayPremiership Coach of the Month for September and October 2024!



— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) November 11, 2024 The 26 year old Brazilian attacker has been in fine form for Masandwana scoring four goals and providing to assists. Ribeiro has made a total of 18 appearances for the defending champions across all competitions and is expected to be key in Sundown's quest to defend their league title.

Stellenbosch FC’s Fawaaz Basadien won the Betway Premiership Goal of the Month award for his stunning long-range goal from his own half against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium. The Bafana Bafana international’s goal beat stiff competition from Chippa United’s Andile Jali and Pirate’s new teen sensation Mohau Nkota. Basadien will hope to continue with his fine form to cement his place in the national team.