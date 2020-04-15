Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs join fight against Covid-19

CAPE TOWN – MultiChoice has joined forces with glamour clubs Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to assist in the national fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. To date, the pandemic has claimed 34 lives and infected 2 506 people in South Africa. At a live press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the partners in this venture announced their plans to assist government and South Africans in the campaign against the spread of the coronavirus. MultiChoice group chairman Imtiaz Patel, speaking via video-link, was joined by Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu, Orlando Pirates chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza as well as his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Kaizer Motaung. We would do all in our power to protect our front - liners so that they don't get infected, thanks for protective gear - Min Zweli Mkhize pic.twitter.com/5Wa4svefAf — Dep. Sport & Rec (@SPORTandREC_RSA) April 15, 2020

The parties announced that they will donate 100 000 N95 masks, 100 000 surgical masks, disinfectant wipes and shoe covers to frontline staff. Players from both teams will also take to social-media in a concerted effort to encourage South Africans to stay the course in the fight against the coronavirus.

In his address, Khoza said: “Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs salute frontline staff. They need our support and protection.”

“Screening and testing must go ahead. Please observe social distance. Prevention is better than cure,” he added. “We must make use of branches of the soccer clubs to spread the word for people to stay at home and flatten the curve.”

Chiefs’ Kaizer Motaung concurred, saying: “Today is not about the size of the contribution, it’s about solidarity and sacrifice. Our players on the side of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will help with creating awareness around the coronavirus.”

“I urge you to join ‘Team Stay at Home’ to help our frontline workers.”

Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize gave an update on the state of the fight against the virus, saying: “On behalf of government, we would like to express our appreciation for the donation by Multichoice, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs for donation. It’s a huge gesture of support and solidarity.”

“It’s an important gesture from the chairpersons of these big and well-support clubs to help spread the message to help our frontline workers."

“It would be very difficult to stop the spread of the virus if sport was still on. We all know people like to support their teams and our people are making a huge sacrifice. We want to thank the football leaders for working with us.”

“The protective gear will be shared amongst all the hospitals and health centres around the country. Private practitioners will also benefit, as many new infections have come from the primeval healthcare facilities.”

