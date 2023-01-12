Orlando Pirates’ Kwame Peprah joins Maritzburg United on loan, Ali Meza returns to KZN capital

Johannesburg — Maritzburg United have completed the signing of Orlando Pirates’ striker Kwame Peprah on loan, while Ali Meza and Bradley Cross joined on a permanent basis. After a breakthrough season at Pirates, scoring nine goals in 38 games, Peprah was expected to continue with his growth at the club this campaign.

Story continues below Advertisement

But that wasn’t to be. The 22-year-old striker fell down on the pecking order, with new striker Kermit Erasmus and Zakhele Lepasa leading the line. During his struggles at the club Peprah was said to have caught the eye of an unnamed club in Greece. But Pirates allegedly stood in the way of the Ghanaian striker leaving in the first half of the season, while coach Jose Riveiro still preferred Erasmus up front.

But as the January transfer window opened, his name hogged the headlines again as he was linked with a shock move to Marizburg on loan. On Thursday afternoon, though, the Team of Choice confirmed the rumours, announcing the arrival of Peprah, Meza and Cross on various deals. While not saying the length of his contract with the club, Peprah is expected to spend six months with the Team of Choice.

Story continues below Advertisement

Peprah will reunite with Fadllu Davids at Maritzburg, the duo having worked together last term when the latter was leading Pirates with Mandla Ncikazi. Meanwhile, Meza has returned for his second spell at Maritzburg. He initially spent a season and a half at the club after signing from Mamelodi Sundowns. Cross might be an unfamiliar figure considering that he was based in Europe recently, but he's played for Aces and Wits' reserve teams in the past.

Story continues below Advertisement