Orlando Pirates land Bafana captain Hlatshwayo

Orlando Pirates have agreed a deal to sign Bidvest Wits duo of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto and they are now going after Thabang Monare and Sifiso Hlanti. Mamelodi Sundowns were also interested in the Bafana Bafana captain and Hotto but the Buccaneers managed to defeat stiff competition. Independent Media understands that the Sea Robbers put more money on the table for the duo. "Pitso Mosimane was really interested in Hotto. After Wits granted Sundowns an agreement to engage with Hotto, the Sundowns coach phoned Hotto several times. His agent met with Patrice Motsepe but that was not enough. The player just chose Pirates because of the good offer that Pirates offered on the table. It was good money. Hotto together with his agent met with Dr Irvin Khoza. The chairman explained the history of the club to Hotto and his knowledge of Namibia. Sundowns promised that Hotto was going to get more bonuses if they win cup and Pirates offered him more salary," a reliable source stated. Hlatshwayo and Hotto have been vital cogs for the Clever Boys. The Namibian is key for his national team while Hlatshwayo is the captain for Bafana Bafana. They are still expected to play a pivotal role in the remainder of the season. Wits are challenging for a double.

"Sundowns went as far as explaining how bonuses he will get if they qualify for the Fifa Club World Cup. They didn't want to upper their offer. What they were offering was almost similar to what he was earning at Wits. It was the same thing with Thulani Hlatshwayo. Pirates chairman doubled his salary. He was serious about Thulani. That's why they agreed a deal. Both Hotto and Thulani have agreed a three year deal. Sundowns don't want to pay, that's why they couldn't get top earners at Wits. Look they got Ricardo Goos, Hashim Domingo and Gift Motupa. These are good footballers who are still trying to establish themselves. They were not top earners at Wits. That's how Pirates won the race for Hotto and Hlatshwayo. They are now going after Thabang Monare and Sifiso Hlanti," a source explained.

Hotto's agent, Lwazi Mazibuko confirmed that there's interest in Hotto but talks are still on going.

Mike Ntombela who looks after Hlatshwayo's affairs stated that they will get clarity regarding the future of Hlatshwayo.

Pirates' administrative manager couldn't be reached for comment.





IOL Sport