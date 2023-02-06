Cape Town - The likeable John Moeti, the legendary Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates midfielder, died on Monday after battling an illness for the past eight months. Moeti, 55, was part of Clive Barker's triumphant squad that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations. He was part of the Pirates team that won the CAF Champions League (Cup of Champions) in 1995. It was the first South African team to win Africa's most elite club title.

Moeti's family confirmed his death on Monday morning. The statement read: "It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that we inform you of the passing of John 'Dungi' Moeti. "John suddenly took ill eight months ago and was receiving specialist medical care.

Everyone at SuperSport United is saddened to learn about the passing of Matsatsantsa and Bafana Bafana legend, John Moeti. 🙏



Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family and friends.🕊 #MatsatsantsaUnified pic.twitter.com/FSH7EnNGK6 — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) February 6, 2023 "John succumbed to his illness in the early hours of this morning at home, surrounded by his family and brethren in prayer. "We thank you sincerely for your prayers and steadfast support. "The family wishes to be afforded privacy during this time of loss, and funeral details will be advised in due course."

🕊 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍 𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐄 🕊️ Greater #GugulethuBranch mourns the sad and untimely passing of former Skipper and Club Legend Mr. John Moeti. pic.twitter.com/iOABmxpKiO — Orlando Pirates Gugulethu Branch (@gugulethubranch) February 6, 2023 Safa president Danny Jordaan wished healing thoughts and comfort to the family. “The South African Football Association and I wish to convey our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sorrow to the family and friends of Dungi Moeti,” said Jordaan. ALSO READ: “Nobody could separate us ... Kaizer Chiefs’ Aden McCarthy remembers slain friend Oshwin Andries

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones and friends.” He was capped 29 times for Bafana Bafana and played for Pirates between 1995 and 1999 before joining SuperSport United and Dynamos. He will be remembered as one of the finest midfielders of his generation.