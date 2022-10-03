Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns show why Premiership is a two-horse race

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns proved they are South African football royalty after going toe-to-toe on Saturday. In previous seasons, it was quite rare to see the traditional big three, Pirates, Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, progress to the semi-finals of MTN8.

Story continues below Advertisement

So, when Pirates and Sundowns were drawn against each other in the semis this season, the tie was dubbed a “final before the final” given their form in the DStv Premiership. And they lived up to expectations in the first leg - with the only missing piece being goals, as they played out a pulsating 0-0 draw. Sundowns came into the match as clear favourites, considering they are also the defending champions and have huge depth in their squad.

But they were going to have to earn their keep, given that Pirates have been tight at the back after only conceding four goals in nine matches. Striker Peter Shalulile, though, had stressed ahead of the game that Sundowns would have to think outside the box in order to break down Pirates’ defence.

Story continues below Advertisement

But Pirates unleashed someone fresh from that box, as Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo got his first start it one to remember for the new man. The diminutive Ndlondlo, who donned the famous No 15 shirt, controlled Pirates’ offensive play with some silky touches to loud cheers of the Ghost. Ndlondlo was impressive. So much so that he played like he had been at Pirates for some time, using the sold-out crowd as motivation as well. His coach Jose Riveiro, who was facing Sundowns for the first time, was also in awe of how he played, insisting there is still more to come. “I don’t believe in individual trophies. But I am happy for the boy. It’s not easy to arrive at a place like Pirates that has high demands,” Riveiro said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“But he’s been fantastic since he arrived. And that’s why we were confident and comfortable to play him in the starting XI (against the champions). “I think you didn’t discover Phillip tonight. I think he’s a player who has already proven his value and capacity to play football. “When you have a good structure and players around, you can even look better. His adaptation was very quick. And that’s why we chose him to start.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Sundowns had more possession in the end, but Pirates had the most scoring chances as they had four shots on target compared to Sundowns’ zero. But that shouldn’t give the Brazilians’ coaching trio sleepless nights. Instead, it should motivate them to come out all guns blazing at home in the second leg in Polokwane in three weeks’ time. However, with that game only set for later this month, Sundowns have ample time to fine tune their tactics in the league and continental football.

They’ll face Le Passe on Sunday in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second round qualifiers, while Pirates will face Sekhukhune United in the league on Tuesday (5pm kick-off). Merely creating scoring chances and being fluid in midfield doesn’t mean Pirates are suddenly running like a well-oiled machine. Returning striker Kermit Erasmus gave a snippet of what he can bring to Pirates against his former employers, having made a late cameo. That’s why these two teams are expected to continue improving going forward, making them the clear favourites for top honours this season.