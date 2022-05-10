Orlando Pirates’ Mandla Ncikazi apologises for saying Sundowns shop at Woolworths

Durban — Orlando Pirates Co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has been the subject of various headline making comments in recent weeks. His recent comments about Mamelodi Sundowns' stronghold on the transfer market has received backlash from Orlando Pirates fans.

The former Golden Arrows mentor suggested that Sundowns have access to a group of players inaccessible to the rest of the teams in the league and that their financial prowess affords them a clear advantage as well. ALSO READ: ‘Mamelodi Sundowns buy at Woolworths, we buy at Pick n Pay or Spar,’ says Orlando Pirates’ Mandla Ncikazi "I think the financial fair play rules have to come into effect and we must cap their finances," he said.

“Some teams are playing with development players, getting young players. Most developments were closed, SAFA was closed but Sundowns buys at Woolworths, and we buy at Pick n Pay and Spar." However these comments haven't been received too kindly by the Buccaneers faithful and a majority have been very vocal about their displeasure on various social media platforms. Ncikazi spoke to SAFM host Thabo Mosia on Monday evening and took the opportunity to convey his apologies to the Black and White skull bones while refusing to respond to comments made by former Pirates Head Coach Rulani Mokwena.

"I'd like to apologise to the supporters of Pirates for my comments about Woolworths/ Pick and Pay," he said.

"I didn't mean to offend anyone. There's already comments from other teams and because of that I won't say anything further because I think that person has an issue with me and Pirates. "I don't even want to clarify myself because I don't want to cause any more controversy, especially after the person who commented said those things. He has never had anything nice to say about me or Pirates anyway." @SmisoMsomi16

