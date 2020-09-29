Orlando Pirates marksman Justin Shonga one of TTM’s main targets

DURBAN - Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) are targeting Orlando Pirates marksman Justin Shonga. IOL Sport has been reliably informed that Shonga is on the radar of the DStv Premiership newcomers. The Zambian international has struggled for game time at the Buccaneers under Josef Zinnabuer. Gabadinho Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabasa have been the preferred candidates up front for the German mentor with Mhango finishing as joint top goalscorer in the league after netting 15 league goals. “The chairman of TTM, Masala Mulaudzi, wants Justin Shonga at the club. He has made inquiries about his services. It remains to be seen whether they will be able to get his services or not,” a reliable source stated.

TTM bought their PSL status from Bidvest Wits earlier this year and will start their journey in the elite league on October 10. This past season, they campaigned in the GladAfrica Championship where they finished third and qualified for the play-offs.

The Limpopo-based club are currently trying to beef up their squad ahead of the new season and have already captured the services of Joseph Moloangane and Oupa Manyisa.

“Shonga is one of the main targets for the club. They feel that he can rediscover his goal-scoring prowess,” the source added.

TTM are expected to unveil Owen da Gama as their head coach in the next couple of weeks.

Da Gama is currently jobless after Highlands Park also sold their PSL status, to TS Galaxy.

An attempt to get hold of Mulaudzi proved futile as his phone rang unanswered, as was the attempt to contact Shonga’s agent, Karabo Mathang.

