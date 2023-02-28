Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates’ break-out star Monnapule Saleng was recently crowned the provincial Sports Star of the Year at Northwest Sports Awards held at Sun City on Saturday. The Northwest Sports Star of the Year award is a prestigious accolade that recognises outstanding achievements by an individual in the region and Saleng beat strong competition from gymnasts Tshiamo Matlhoane and Junior Masangane to claim the coveted provincial gong.

Saleng has been a revelation for Orlando Pirates this season and has been a shining example of what can be achieved when talent and hard work come together. The 24-year-old midfielder joined the Buccaneers at the start of the 2021/22 season but was sent on loan before kicking a ball for the club, but has now gone on to establish himself as a key member of the team this campaign.

Saleng has been instrumental in helping the side win the MTN8 Cup and has been one of the standout performers as Pirates look to seal a place in next season’s CAF champions league. ALSO READ: Soweto Derby highlights poor state of the game in South Africa

The Bloemhof-born man has recorded impressive figures of 13 goal involvements in his 17 appearances for the Sea Robbers, and is also a fair shout for the league’s Footballer of the Year award. The award is a testament to Saleng’s hard work and dedication to the game and is a fitting reward for his efforts this season. WATCH: Lionel Messi’s GOAT status confirmed with another FIFA Best prize

It also serves as a reminder of the impact that the young midfielder has had on the club and the local community. Other notable winners on the night saw Comrades Marathon winner Tete Morena Dijana walk away with the Premier’s Special Awards while Nthabiseng Nini, who represented South Africa at the ICC Under-19 Women's Cricket World Cup, shed tears of joy and was speechless when she was named Young Athlete of the Year. @ScribeSmiso