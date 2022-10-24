Orlando Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng is close to becoming the hottest property in SA

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates midfielder Monnapule Saleng is on the verge of becoming the hottest property in the South African game. As player ratings go, it is rare to award a player a 100% mark, but such was Saleng’s magnificent contribution that he deserved “full marks” and was a runaway winner for the man-of-the-match award in Orlando Pirates’ victory against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final second leg on Saturday.

His telling impact first came to light with an assist, which led to Kermit Erasmus’ opening goal early in the match at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Saleng worked his way past Sundowns fullback Aubrey Modiba with a dashing run, before laying on the assist for Erasmus. Replays showed the ball went out during the tussle with Modiba, but the match officials did not spot it. Behind Saleng, Pirates had at least three other stand-out performers. Apart from Erasmus who has breathed new life into his ageing career by rejoining Pirates, there were Olisa Ndah and goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane who stood in for the injured Richard Ofori.

The Nigerian Ndah was a tower of strength in central defence with a workmanlike performance. He was effective in dealing with aerial threats when crosses came in over the goalmouth. Second-string keeper Mpontshane performed like a seasoned performer and was a constant source of inspiration for the team. He dealt with goalmouth threats and made good decisions, and was rewarded with a clean sheet against the Premiership log leaders. All in all, none of the Pirates players failed to deliver.

⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 23, 2022 On the Sundowns side, no player could wrest the initiative from Pirates. At left-back, Modiba had a match to forget as he was given a torrid time by the effervescent Saleng who kept running at him whenever the chance emerged. It turned out to be a frustrating outing for Modiba and in the end, he was overcome by emotion. He paid the price with a red card and will sit out Sundowns’ next game. Alongside Modiba, Hlompho Kekana did not always sense the danger, otherwise his man-marking would have been on point. He had the task of keeping Erasmus under wraps, but allowed him a free header when a goalmouth cross was not dealt with early in the opening half.

