Orlando Pirates must keep the pressure on Sundowns, says Moeneeb Josephs

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs wants the Soweto giants to keep the pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership. The Sea Robbers have won all six of their opening games and currently sit in first place in the league table with 18 points, while Sundowns have already been defeated by Polokwane City at the weekend.

The Buccaneers are eager to end their decade-long title drought, and if they maintain their fine form throughout the season, they could achieve their goal. Meanwhile, the defending champions, Sundowns, who secured their seventh consecutive league title last season, currently sit in second place with 12 points and are aiming to win their eighth title in a row. However, unlike last season, when they nearly claimed the crown unbeaten, Sundowns have already lost to Polokwane City and are not quite as dominant.

Speaking to Soccer Beat Podcast, Josephs who was part of the iconic Ezimnyama Ngenkani side that won back-to-back trebles under Dutch Ruud Krol, said that Pirates should keep the pressure on the Brazilians. “The team has been playing really well, what I have really I appreciated is that they have kept the coach and his philosophy has been ingrained into the team. “We are looking like a real force going forward and a real force as collective, with Sundowns buckling a bit with that one loss we must remember that they changed coaches but they still have philosophy and culture.

“It’s maybe a hiccup in the road but it gives us confidence to Buccaneers knowing that there possibility, because they use look invincible when ever they played but now when you see that little crack there. It should give confidence,” Josephs said. Joseph added that he hopes Sundowns' poor run of form continues. “Let’s hope their run of bad form continues but it will continue if we keep the pressure and the more pressure we put on them the crack will get wider and wider”