Orlando Pirates need to pull up our socks, says unhappy Jele

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates' inconsistent form in their DStv Premiership campaign this year has been propelled by a lack of concentration and effort, some of the things they are working around the clock to improve on in the final stretch of the term. After a fourth-place finish last season, Pirates were earmarked to hit the ground running this season. They lived up to the billing, winning the MTN8 crown in the first few months. But in 2021 the Buccaneers have bagged 12 points out of a possible tally of 27 as they failed to close in on leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who are eight points ahead. Pirates' roller-coaster run gives an impression that they are a team for big occasions as they stumble against the so-called “small teams”. After defeating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in a league tussle on Saturday, Bucs were played off the park and beaten 2-0 by Golden Arrows four days later.

“I think at the beginning of the year, we lost a lot of things like concentration.

“The effort has also been lacking a little bit,” captain Happy Jele said. “But we have to show up, raise our hands and prove that it's us that need to play and not the coach.”

He added: “We need to pull up our socks because we are capable of doing well. We showed that in the MTN8. So, we have to push and lift each other up as well. We need to get the results regularly and be consistent in our league matches.”

Due to the inconsistent run, many of the Buccaneers faithful, who've been victims of trolls on social media, have called for the sacking of coach Josef Zinnbauer.

But would this be a wise route for the management to take after the German ended the six-year trophy-less spell at the club?

“Each and every coach comes with their philosophy. We have to adapt to that. And so far, the coach has been doing well and we've won a trophy under him. So, we can't deny that. Things haven't been going well in the league. We just need to be consistent,” Jele argued.

The last time Pirates won the MTN8, eight years ago, they went on to win a domestic treble, including the league and Telkom Knockout titles. Since then though, it's been Sundowns, the current league champions, who've won three titles in one season.

But with the Telkom Knockout scrapped this year, there are only two more trophies up for grabs this season: the league and Nedbank Cup.

The Buccaneers will start their Nedbank Cup campaign against GladAfrica Championship side Uthongathi FC at home, the Orlando Stadium, on Saturday (3.30pm kick-off).

“I think each and everyone in the team is prepared to play the game.

The way we prepared in the MTN8 was good, and we ended up winning it.

It's a cup game again and we obviously want to go out and try to win it as well, regardless of the players that will come,” Jele said.

@Mihalibaleka