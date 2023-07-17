Orlando Pirates new arrival Patrick Maswanganyi happy to be joining ‘best teammates ever’

New Orlando Pirates man Patrick Maswanganyi is over the moon to join the club and being around what he describes as ‘the best teammates ever’. The 25-year-old midfielder has joined the Buccaneers from SuperSport United after an impressive 2022/2023 campaign under coach Gavin Hunt.

He expressed his delight in securing his move to the Soweto giants, heaping praise on the environment he now finds himself. “It’s a great feeling to be part of this club. I’m really enjoying myself so far and happy that I'm with the best teammates ever,” said Maswanganyi.

The Stars of Africa Academy graduate arrived as part of a quartet that included Sephelo Baloni from Cape Town All Stars, Katlego Otladisa from Marumo Gallants, Melusi Buthelezi from TS Galaxy, and Patrick Maswanganyi from SuperSport United. The utility man has seemingly taken to life at the Sea Robbers with great ease.

He netted the solitary goal as Pirates beat Maccabi Tel Aviv in the first match of their ‘European tour’ and went on to grab another as Jose Riveiro’s men beat Independiente del Valle 3-1 in the second match. Maswanganyi, who spent four years in Portugal, raved about his smooth adjustment period and attributes he's been able to pick up as Pirates continue their pre-season preparations. “My teammates are incredible and they have really helped me to settle in. In my time here I’ve already improved in my skills and my movement and that’s what I want to do. I want to learn more about football, and this is a big team and proud club and I want to be a part of the history of Orlando Pirates,” he explained.

The Buccaneers are back in the CAF Champions League for the first time since the 2018/2019 season, when they were bundled out in the group stages.

Now under the guidance of Spanish mentor Riveiro, Pirates look like a different outfit and will hope to add to their MTN8 and Nedbank Cup crowns of last season. Maswanganyi is relishing the opportunity to go head-to-head against some of the biggest titans on the continent. “The Champions League means a lot for this team and it’s a great opportunity to test our skills and play against the best. So the message I have for the fans is to please keep supporting the players and believing in us. We will keep trying to improve and give our best every single game.”