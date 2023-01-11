Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates have 'trust in the process' that they'll not give up on the title race as they believe they'll turn the tide if they learn from their hardships. Pirates are enduring a rough patch, having racked up only one win in their last seven league games, despite winning the MTN8 cup late last year.

Story continues below Advertisement

That streak, which includes losing to both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, has put coach Jose Riveiro and his charges under huge pressure. The Spanish coach is forced to turn the tide on Saturday afternoon at home to Golden Arrows or he could run the risk of losing his job. Although Pirates trail leaders Downs by 21 points, Riveiro says they are not giving up.

“We are all going through different moments in the season – good and bad. That’s why the winner will be the one that managed to do it better,” he said. “At the moment there is a team (Sundowns) that is getting an advantage over the other competitors and it’s going to be tough for some to get close to that. “But are we giving up? Never! No one! I don’t think it's only Pirates that’s not giving up. What we know about this team is that we are competitive people.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Riveiro is in his first title race in local football having assumed his role before the start of the season, but he has warriors that know all about it. Thabang Monare won the title with Bidvest Wits in the 2016/2017 term, a feat that wasn't easy due to the previous failures and pressure from Downs. “First of all, you have to believe that it will come,” Monare said. “And we are a side that believes, wants to learn and work through hard times as a collective.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We want to help each other as individuals to improve. It’s something that we had from where I was as we went on to win (titles after some hardships). “We emphasised on that, and it brought success at the time. I see it here. I sense it’s just a matter of time. I know it’s difficult for people to understand.” Pirates have put resources into place to help them turn the tide, having recently appointed a striking coach in Englishman Scott Chickelday.

Chickelday was hard at work yesterday morning at the club’s training base, Rand Stadium, working with marksmen Kermit Erasmus and Deon Hotto. Monare, one of the senior players, has no doubt that they’ll turn the tide, especially after their recent performances. “We believe. At times, you focus on the results and not see the bigger picture and you end up losing a team that might be dominant in future,” he said.