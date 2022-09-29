Orlando Pirates not losing sleep over Mamelodi Sundowns MTN8 semi

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe was singing from the same hymn book as that of his coach Jose Riveiro as he looked ahead to Saturday’s MTN8 semi-final, first leg clash with Mamelodi Sundowns. The Buccaneers duo were in agreement that history will have no impact on the outcome of the Orlando Stadium clash, billed by some as the final before the final.

After his coach had told the media gathered at the Premier Soccer League offices that “the last two seasons won’t be playing on Saturday”, Makaringe reiterated the sentiment. “It’s a good thing that coach Jose was not there (when Sundowns dominated Pirates). That’s why we don’t dwell much on what happened in the past. We’d rather look to the future.

“In as much as I was there when they dominated us, I also played in the past when we dominated them. So we can go back and forth about this …” Given that history can be used to suit whoever is telling it, Makaringe says Pirates are not concerning themselves about the opposition, no matter who it is.

“We are so much of an egocentric team that we only care about ourselves. We care about our team and we have not been talking much about them (Sundowns).” The Brazilians are top of the Premiership, above Makaringe and his second-placed Bucs, and it is also generally accepted that the defending league champions have the best squad in the country but Makaringe believes he plays for the best team in the land where a battle for places in the starting line-up is as intense as ever. “All we know is that we have good players, the competition is higher (than the previous season) and it gives us that positive edge. We have everything in our power to fight for something.”

For this weekend that something will definitely be a victory, that will see them going into the second leg clash against the Brazilians with a good advantage. The key in such matches is always to keep the opposition from scoring on your turf, meaning the defence will have to be solid. Makaringe’s teammate Thapelo Xoki said they will do their job defensively to shut Sundowns out, and it will be up to Makaringe and Co in midfield as well as the forwards to deliver the victory.

Makaringe, though, sees things differently. “I know Thapelo meant that we are going to have to perform as a team. It is not just about individuals. We are going to fight together as a team. We will start defending from up front and attacking from the defence. So, we will stay together in everything we do.” Such big matches tend to see players losing themselves in the effort to impress. Makaringe says he is not one of those, though.