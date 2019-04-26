Milutin Sredojevic: This 53 points have been all about the sweat and the hard work of the players. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Orlando Pirates are few steps away from ending their trophy drought but they don’t want to get carried away. The Buccaneers are buzzing with confidence having collected 12 points out of the possible 12 in their last four matches.

The Buccaneers are at the summit of the Absa Premiership table with 53 points from 28 games and are only two games away from winning the league title.

The Sea Robbers will entertain Cape Town City in the Mother City and Polokwane City in their own territory in their last league outings.

Pirates are three points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, but the Brazilians have a game in hand.

Coach at Pirates, Milutin Sredojevic wants his troops to remain grounded as they edge closer to glory.

“This is where our critical aspect need to go, we have no right to allow our players to fly in the sky. When it is good and have collected three points we are firmly on the ground and when it is bad we do not give up. This is how we’ve passed this season.

“This 53 points have been all about the sweat and the hard work of the players,” Sredojevic said.

Pirates haven’t tasted glory in five years. Their destiny is in their hands. All they have to do is win their remaining matches and they will be crowned champions.

“We want to leave it to our brothers, Mamelodi Sundowns. Throughout the season they have spoken about us. We don’t want to speak about this. We want to respect Cape Town City. We also want to give respect to Polokwane City. This is where our focus is, not on the things where we have no impact in.

“We wish Sundowns all the best in their game against Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League. I wish them to win in Casablanca and make the country proud. We are only thinking about ourselves,” he added.

The Buccaneers defeated basement side Maritzburg United 1-0 to go three points ahead of Sundowns on Wednesday at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg. Winger Thembinkosi Lorch netted the winner for the Sea Robbers.

Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg keeps the ball clear from Abbubaker Mobara and Thembinkosi Lorch of Pirates during their match on Wednesday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

“It is always nice to come to a football atmosphere like here in Pietermaritzburg. This game was like a cup final for us. We wanted to reach 53 points today. We didn’t underrate our opponents. We gave them absolute respect defensively.

“They tried to counter-attack us in the first half. When we scored they tried aerial balls in their search for the equaliser,” Sredojevic concluded.





The Mercury

