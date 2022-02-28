Orlando Pirates plot an early impact against Cape Town City

Cape Town — Wednesday evening’s DStv Premiership clash against Cape Town City will give Orlando Pirates a chance to address their errant ways when starting a match. On Sunday, Pirates were trailing 0-2 after only seven minutes of play in a CAF Confed Cup game against Royal Leopards at Orlando Stadium. Afterwards, Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi said it was the worst start he had seen in his coaching career.

The team overcame their early setbacks and fought back bravely to win the match with an eventual 6-2 scoreline. Nicki said the technical staff lashed out at the Pirates players during the halftime talk in the hope of bringing the best out of the players. "It was the worst start, by any team, I have ever seen in football," said Ncikazi.

"I thought Leopards were more passionate than us at the start and we took things too easy. We warned our team against that tendency and then we had to fight back. “What was pleasing was that after we equalised, we had that the attitude to keep going forward. "I am happy we scored because I think this group (Group B, Confederation Cup) will be decided on the number of goals.

“We still have a very heavy schedule ahead of us and this week is difficult because of the (Soweto) derby. "We played on Sunday, then again on Wednesday in a tough match against Cape Town City. "Then it is Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. Early next week it’s Nedbank Cup in an away game at Marumo Gallants."

Ncikazi is excited about the goalscoring form of his fullback Bandile Shandu who has scored four goals in the group stage to date. He has an uncanny knack of popping up in the striking zone when the opposing defence has lost its structure. Shandu is now the leading goalscorer in the Confederation Cup with four goals after three matches. “Shandu has been doing well for a player that plays in the position he plays in. To have scored so many goals is amazing,” said Ncikazi.

“He is in a good space, and I just hope he continues doing that." Ncikazi said it is important to pay some attention to squad rotation ahead of the City clash. "It is important to decide on rotating going into the next matches," said Ncikazi. "You have to ask and decide when do you rotate?

"You have to manage that, and in the case of Shandu he is really doing well, and we are proud of him.” Apart from Shandu, leftwing Deon Hotto was the star performer and was at the heart of the team's sorties into the opposition deep end. He weighed in with three assists in the 6-2 victory. He was a real creative force, and he had an eye for defence-splitting passes which had a killer touch about as it left Leopards helpless.