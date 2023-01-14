Orlando Pirates score twice in stoppage time to shoot down Golden Arrows

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates returned to winning ways in the Premiership in fine style as they thrashed Golden Arrows 3-1 in their first game at home this year. This result meant that Pirates moved up to fifth on the log standings with 21 points, 19 behind log leaders and champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Story continues below Advertisement

For Arrows this was a humbling defeat, given that they beat SuperSport United in their last match at home in Durban. Having endured a three-game losing streak in the league, Pirates were eager to turn the tide today when they hosted Arrows at a hot Orlando Stadium. That win wasn’t going to come easy for the Sea Robbers who have been leaking goals without their No.1 goalkeeper. Richard Ofori got injured in the MTN8 final in Durban, and Siyabonga Mpontshane and Sipho Chaine have been starting in goals.

Chaine was making his second successive start in the colours of Pirates since joining the club from Chippa United during the pre-season transfer window. The former Bloemfontein Celtic keeper saved Pirates from conceding early when he tipped Knox Mutizwa’s goal-bound shot over the bar. That Mutizwa chance came about as a result of clumsiness from Thabang Monare in midfield.

Story continues below Advertisement

Despite dominating possession, Pirates were not direct in their approach, and Kermit Erasmus had to go deep and collect the ball in midfield. Pirates’ efforts paid dividends though as Bandile Shandu unleashed an inch-perfect pass from the right and found Monnapule Saleng who slotted home. That goal gave Pirates more vigour as Saleng’s pace and trickery caused problems for Abafana Bes’thende.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pirates might have been in the driving seat, but coach Jose Riveiro made a double change at half-time, bringing on Phillip Ndlondlo and Craig Martin in attack. Deon Hotto had Pirates best chance early in the second half but his hard and low effort sailed wide of the target. Arrows’ hopes of breaking down the Pirates defence rested on the shoulders of Ntsako Makhubela who rejoined the team on loan from the Buccaneers.

But Makhubela was not at his best, having impressed on his return in the win over SuperSport United. The visitors, who had been pushing for an equaliser since the restart, were when substitute Velemseni Ndwandwe equalised after coming on. Pirates substitute Terrence Dzvukamanja restored their lead with a header before fellow substitute Vincent Pule wrapped up the win.