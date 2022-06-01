Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Orlando Pirates secure the signature of Miguel Timm - reports

Miguel Timm of Marumo Gallants during the 2022 Nedbank Cup final between against Mamelodi Sundowns at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on 28 May 2022. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 11m ago

Johannesburg - According to reports, Orlando Pirates have snatched the signature of Marumo Gallants midfielder Miguel Timm under the noses of Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs.

Timm, whose contract with Gallants was set to expire at the end of the month has had a remarkable season with the Limpopo based side, and has been even more impressive under coach Dan Dance Malesela.

SABC Sport has reported that the talented 31-year-old has opted to join Pirates after being closely linked with Sekhukhune, while Chiefs are also notable admirers.

"Timm is understood to have been offered a new contract by Gallants but, now with Pirates having extended their hand, the 31-year-old looks set to be part of the Buccaneers’ squad next season," Mazole Molefe reported.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs told to pay the big bucks for midfield target

The former Maritzburg United man is set to join a seemingly long list of new recruits with Tapelo Xoki already captured and Cameroonian Bienvenu Eva Ngah rumoured to be on his way to the Soweto outfit.

Pirates recently faced backlash from their supporters after failing at the final hurdle in the Caf Confederation Cup,a result that meant the Buccaneers concluded the season without a trophy to show for all their efforts.

The arrival of Timm would mean the competition for midfield positions is set to heat up at the Sea Robbers ship with Fortune Makaringe, Sphesihle Ndlovu and Linda Mntambo all having underwhelming campaigns.

Co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids would appreciate the bolstering of their current squad as comments of fatigue and exhaustion surrounding their camp, following commitments on domestic and continental fronts.

IOL Sport

