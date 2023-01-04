Johannesburg - Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have sent central midfielder Ntsako Makhubela on loan to KwaZulu-Natal side Golden Arrows for the rest of the season. Makhubela has had a difficult start to life at Orlando Pirates, with injuries, poor form, and limited time on the pitch being the main issues.

The 28-year-old has made just 16 appearances in all competitions since his arrival at the Buccaneers at the start of last season. He showed glimpses of quality when called upon, but struggled to knit together a string of appearances, first under the stewardship of Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, and now under Spanish mentor Jose Riveiro.

ALSO READ: The top five transfers that have set tongues wagging in the PSL However, with Arrows struggling for consistency and in need of reinforcements, the club has decided to bring Makhubela back for the remainder of the season.

The Soweto-born maestro is a talented ball-playing midfielder and will be a welcome addition to the Arrows squad, as they look to turn their fortunes around in the second half of the season. Romain Folz not cooling Usuthu heads despite recent spate of ill discipline in DStv Premiership Makhubela will look to use his loan spell to impress and perhaps earn himself a move away from Pirates, or force his way into Riveiro’s plans for next season.

