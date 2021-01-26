Orlando Pirates settle for a draw against TS Galaxy

CAPE TOWN - Orlando Pirates were forced to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-all draw with TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium earlier this evening. Pirates could have won this DStv Premiership match by the length of Long Street had they converted some of the numerous second-half scoring chances they created. TS Galaxy, for their part, will be relieved to have come away with a point. Pirates enjoyed a few early runs deep into opposition territory but turned over possession in the final third where the front-runners failed to find each other. Galaxy defence were slow in dealing with a Pirates sortie down the right in the 11th minute and paid the price. Pirates' defender Bongani Sam stalked unmarked into the opposition penalty area where he steered a goalmouth cross past Galaxy goalkeeper Marlon Heugh. FULL-TIME:@orlandopirates 1-1 @TSGALAXYFC#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/BFgfEOCDMp — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 26, 2021 Galaxy responded with a fightback which came good in the 20th minute when Masilake Phohlongo scored with a header off a Luckyboy Mokoena cross.

The equalizer seemed to provide Galaxy play with a lift and Pirates’ defence was kept busy. However, by the time halftime dawned, neither side had managed to stamp their authority on the match.

In the opening 10 minutes of the second half Pirates held the upper hand but despite several sorties into the Galaxy penalty area failed to create scoring chances.

Galaxy were relying on the odd counter-attack to keep their chances of scoring alive. However, Pirates’ backline dealt with the threat efficiently.

From around the hour mark, the Galaxy defence was under siege as shots rained in from all angles although Heugh was hardly called into action.

Pirates midfielder Deon Hotto came closest to scoring during this phase, but his parting shot was held out by the woodwork in the 68th minute.

Pirates used the match as a dress rehearsal for Saturday's Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

IOL Sport