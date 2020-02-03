Following a slow start to the season under interim coach Rhulani Mokwena, there’s been a breath of fresh air blowing at Pirates since the arrival of Zinnbauer, who’s won six matches, while drawing one, in seven outings.
That resurgence has seen the Sea Robbers steer their ship from the bottom half of the standings to an impressive second position on the Premiership standings, where they are nine points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who have a game in hand.
Despite that progress, though, Zinnbauer and his charges are not punching above their weight, thinking they can push runaway champions Chiefs for the league title.
And while the league is a marathon and with certain casualties along the way, the German is well aware the South Africa premier club knockout competition could be their realistic shot in their bid to end the five-year trophy drought.