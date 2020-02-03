Orlando Pirates shift their focus to Wits









The impressive Absa Premiership form that makes Orlando Pirates the only unbeaten team this year has coach Josef Zinnbauer looking at his team’s Nedbank Cup encounter against Bidvest Wits with huge anticipation. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix The impressive Absa Premiership form that makes Orlando Pirates the only unbeaten team this year has coach Josef Zinnbauer looking at his team’s Nedbank Cup encounter against Bidvest Wits with huge anticipation. Following a slow start to the season under interim coach Rhulani Mokwena, there’s been a breath of fresh air blowing at Pirates since the arrival of Zinnbauer, who’s won six matches, while drawing one, in seven outings. That resurgence has seen the Sea Robbers steer their ship from the bottom half of the standings to an impressive second position on the Premiership standings, where they are nine points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who have a game in hand. Despite that progress, though, Zinnbauer and his charges are not punching above their weight, thinking they can push runaway champions Chiefs for the league title. And while the league is a marathon and with certain casualties along the way, the German is well aware the South Africa premier club knockout competition could be their realistic shot in their bid to end the five-year trophy drought.

Pirates welcome neighbours Wits to the Orlando Stadium on Saturday in the first round of the Nedbank Cup - the last domestic competition of the season - and the 49-year-old says they’ll have be at their best in order to progress to the last 16.

“(They) are a very big and good team. They have big players, who are experienced. We have to work hard in order to win this game. But the chance is there (to win),” said Zinnbauer, who was speaking after his team’s 2-1 away league victory over Chippa United on Saturday.

Sure, the Clever Boys make the short trip from Braamfontein to Soweto with the aim of giving the Buccaneers a run for their money, but there’s no doubt that Pirates’ league form, which has seen them recently amass 19 points out of 21, makes them the favourites.

“We have a good sense of self-confidence, so we’ll continue next week with the same things that we’ve been doing. And, I am happy that we’ll have this game. It’s a cup game that we’ll treat like a final,” Zinnbauer explained.

There’s no place like home and Zinnbauer has brought life to Orlando Stadium, ensuring that his troops bagged maximum points in the last four home matches.

But it may be too early to declare Zinnbauer as Pirates’ knight in shining armour but gradually he’s worming his way into the Ghost’s heart, for the first time embracing them with selfies and handshakes during the last home victory against AmaZulu.

And that is why he believes their support will be invaluable when they host a wounded Wits side who’ve recently been knocked out of the CAF Confederations Cup after an underwhelming effort in the group stage.

“Since we are playing at home, I hope that the supporters will come out in numbers and give the team the support. We need this, and when we hear the support and I think that we get more productive on the field,” Zinnbauer concluded.

