Orlando Pirates sign Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa, Thabang Monare released

Durban — Orlando Pirates have stepped up their efforts to transform their squad for the 2022/2023 season after they announced the signing of four new players, with six shown the exit door on Monday evening. Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa and Miguel Timm are the biggest names on the list of new recruits, while midfield general Thabang Monare makes an unexpected exit from the Soweto-based club.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to confirm the signing of Evidence Makgopa, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Miguel Timm and Azola Matrose. The quartet will form part of preseason preparations which commence this week," the club statement read. The club also confirmed the exits of Monare, Kwanda Mngonyama, Wayne Sandilands, Justice Chabalala, Elson Sithole and Abel Mabaso. The six listed players were deemed to be surplus to requirements ahead of the new season. "Sandilands’ contract comes to an end on June 30 and will not be renewed. However, the club is currently in discussions with Management regarding another role at the Club," the statement explained.

"The Club can also confirm that contractual discussions with Monare have collapsed as the two parties could not agree on terms.The Club would like to wish the players well in their future endeavours." The Soweto giants were expected to make wholesale changes within their structures after a disappointing season that ended trophyless and a whopping 21 points behind DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns. The exit of co-coach Fadlu Davids has also placed a spotlight on the vacant spot next to coach Mandla Ncikazi whether in a co-coach or assistant coach capacity and it remains to be seen whether that void will be filled anytime soon.

