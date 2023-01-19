Orlando Pirates sign Cameroon striker Souaibou Marou in a bid to boost their goal scoring

Durban - Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have beefed up their striking department with acquisition of Cameroon international striker Souaibou Marou from Coton Sport. The Buccaneers are continue their rebuilding process under coach Jose Riveiro as they seek their way back to regularly competing for Premiership titles in the coming years.

The signing of the 22-year-old forward, who was part of the Cameroon World Cup squad in Qatar, comes as no surprise as Pirates struggle to keep up with the highest scorers in the league. Zakhele Lepasa, Bienvenu Evanga, and Terrence Dvukamanje have all scored a goal in Pirates' total of 13 goals this season, with Kermit Erasmus yet to find the back of the net, while Monnapule Saleng leads the club's scoring charts with three goals. ☠️ 🇨🇲 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘, 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗨! 🏴‍☠️



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/jK8Y2BoYj9 — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) January 19, 2023 Marou, who was last season's player of the season in the Cameroonian top flight has also scored three Caf Champions League goals this campaign.

Pirates supporters all over South Africa will hope the young forward will inject life into their pursuit of Champions League football next season as they trail second-placed Richards Bay by seven points. Riveiro's team managed to score their first set of second-half goals in their last match as they dispatched Golden Arrows, and the Spanish mentor will hope his side will build on that performance with Marou now in the picture. The burly forward might be in contention to make his debut when the Pirates host Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

