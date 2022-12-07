Orlando Pirates sign Cape Town City’s Craig Martin

Durban — According to reports, Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have snapped up the signature of Cape Town City winger Craig Martin FarPost revealed on Wednesday afternoon that Martin, a longtime servant of the Citizens, had travelled to Johannesburg to complete his switch to the Buccaneers ahead of the resumption of the season.

Martin (29) had been on the Sea Robbers’ wish list for a while. The winger/defender broke into the top flight with City back in 2017, going on to make more than 100 appearances for the Cape Town-based outfit. The new-look Pirates side seems to be a perfect fit for a man of Martin's expertise as head coach Jose Riveiro continues with his 3-5-2 formation, with the speedster set to be deployed as a right wing back.

The Cape Town-born player will look to unseat the lively Thabo Monyane and Bandile Shandu for a starting berth with Wayde Jooste reportedly on his way out of the club. The Sea Robbers have had a successful first half of the season, winning the MTN8, and as they continue their fight to try and end the domestic domination of Mamelodi Sundowns the addition of Martin will add much-needed depth to their squad. Pirates kick off their second round of the DStv Premiership with a daunting task away at the Loftus Versfeld against the Brazilians on December 30.

