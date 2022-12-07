Orlando Pirates sign Cape Town City’s Craig Martin

Durban — According to reports, Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have snapped up the signature of Cape Town City winger Craig Martin
FarPost revealed on Wednesday afternoon that Martin, a longtime servant of the Citizens, had travelled to Johannesburg to complete his switch to the Buccaneers ahead of the resumption of the season.
Martin (29) had been on the Sea Robbers’ wish list for a while.
The winger/defender broke into the top flight with City back in 2017, going on to make more than 100 appearances for the Cape Town-based outfit.
The new-look Pirates side seems to be a perfect fit for a man of Martin's expertise as head coach Jose Riveiro continues with his 3-5-2 formation, with the speedster set to be deployed as a right wing back.
Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho hoping to help Cape Town City rise up
AmaZulu ‘have a lot of work to do’ admits Ramahlwe Mphahlele ahead of league resumption
Kaizer Chiefs’ George Matlou reveals how he overcame career-threatening injury
Five free agents who could find clubs in the January transfer window
Sundowns can’t hog all the talent ... Former Chiefs, Pirates star call for financial fair play
WATCH: Reaching for the stars … TS Galaxy land in Turkey to prepare for the season restart
The Cape Town-born player will look to unseat the lively Thabo Monyane and Bandile Shandu for a starting berth with Wayde Jooste reportedly on his way out of the club.
The Sea Robbers have had a successful first half of the season, winning the MTN8, and as they continue their fight to try and end the domestic domination of Mamelodi Sundowns the addition of Martin will add much-needed depth to their squad.
Pirates kick off their second round of the DStv Premiership with a daunting task away at the Loftus Versfeld against the Brazilians on December 30.
IOL Sport