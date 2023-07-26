Orlando Pirates sign Congolese midfielder Karim Kimvuidi from Maritzburg United

Orlando Pirates announced that the club has reached an agreement with Maritzburg United for the sale of Karim Kimvuidi on Wednesday. The 21-year-old has been the interest of various clubs around the country as well as Major League Soccer in the United States of America.

However, it appears that the Buccaneers have got their man as they revealed the acquisition of the Democratic Republic of Congo-born man. Kimvuidi becomes the seventh signing for Pirates this transfer window and will further bolster their midfield department with a host of competitions in the pipeline in the upcoming season.

Despite the disappointing relegation of the Team of the Choice, Kimvuido copped himself several admirers in his first season in South Africa, capturing the eyes and hearts of a lot of football fans. Kimvuidi joins Patrick Maswanganyi (SuperSport United), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy), Sphamandla Gumede (Dondol Stars), Katlego Otladisa (Marumo Gallants) and Sephelo Baloni from All-Stars.

The Buccaneers have also wracked up interest this week, as they also announced the arrival of former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lesedi Kapinga on a three-year deal. Kimvuidi will further raise expectations of Pirates supporters ahead of the new season, as the club prepares to defend their Nedbank Cup and MTN8 trophies. Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will also have another shot at cutting down a Sundowns tree that has scooped the DStv Premiership title the last six seasons in a row.

The Buccaneers will kick off their campaign with a trip to Stellenbosch on August 5. @ScribeSmiso