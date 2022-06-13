Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, June 13, 2022

Orlando Pirates sign Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi

Tapelo Xoki of AmaZulu during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu and Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 24 May 2022. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates have secured the services of former AmaZulu and Golden Arrows central defenders Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi, the club announced in an official statement on Monday morning.

Xoki’s move to the Sea Robbers’ ship had been confirmed by his former employers Usuthu a week ago in a deal that saw Gabadinho Mhango move in the opposite direction after a turbulent outing.

After racking up a few individual awards two seasons ago, Xoki was, again, a cornerstone in Usuthu’s defence last season. He played 38 games across all competitions, including continental football.

The arrival of Sibisi, though, shows Pirates’ intent of bolstering their defensive contingent, especially with players such as Kwanda Mngonyama expected to be released in the next few days.

“Bhodlela", as Sibisi is affectionately known, will bring a lot of stability and awareness into Pirates’ back four, given that he’s sharp and able to read the game well before committing in duels.

Sibisi is a DStv Diski Challenge product, having also captained Arrows’ juniors to the league title during the 2017/2018 season as they won an all-expenses paid trip to Spain, visiting Madrid and Barcelona.

Albeit going through the development structures, Sibisi made his senior debut during the 2018/2019 season. And since then, he hasn’t looked back, playing more than 23 games in the last four seasons.

Pirates are yet to announce the lengths of the contracts of the pair, but Xoki and Sibisi will join their new employers and teammates from July 1 when the transfer window opens for the new season.

@Mihlalibaleka

IOL Sport

