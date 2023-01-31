Cape Town — AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder and club captain Makhehlene Makhaula ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline. The tough midfielder Makhaula will move to the Soweto giants with immediate effect.

AmaZulu's announcement read: "AmaZulu FC have reached an agreement with Orlando Pirates for the release of club captain and midfielder, Makhehlene Makhaula, which takes effect in the current transfer window. "Makhaula leaves with our full blessings. He has served the club very well as captain and was the recipient of the president's and players' player of the year awards two seasons ago with merit."

Pirates offloaded forward Zakhele Lepasa who has joined rivals SuperSport United on loan until the end of the season. The former South Africa Under-23 international has struggled for game time at Pirates under coach Jose Riveiro. Earlier, Pirates' Ghana-born striker Kwame Peprah was also sent out on loan until the end of the season to Maritzburg United.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has found a new club after being unattached for almost eight months. The former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has joined Swallows. There were several transfers pending on Tuesday, ahead of the transfer window closing at midnight. On Tuesday, Stellenbosch FC were on the verge of completing a deal with SuperSport for their former striker Iqraam Rayners.

Pirates player Bongani Sam looks set for a loan at Swallows for the remainder of the season. Mamelodi Sundowns are still pursuing Percy Tau but Egyptian giants Al Ahly are playing hard ball.

Zimbabwean striker Tawanda Macheke looked set to join Swallows after being released by Maritzburg a few weeks ago. Sundowns' Promise Mkhuma and Keletso Makgalwa have been offered to Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit All Stars for loan spells until the end of the season.

Mozambican attacking midfielder Amânsio Canhembe, a former Chiefs trialist, has been spotted training with DStv Premiership outfit Sekhukhune United in Doornfontein. Speculation is rife that the Mozambican will sign for Sekhukhune. @Herman_Gibbs