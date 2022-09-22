Orlando Pirates snap up Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo from Marumo Gallants

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates deadline day signing Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo says “it’s a dream to be here” and he's eager to make a positive contribution to the club. After an impressive season with Marumo Gallants last term, having helped the side reach the Nedbank Cup final, Ndlondlo was on the radar of the big three.

But he finally put the speculations around his future to bed on Thursday afternoon as he joined Pirates on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Speaking on the club's website after his arrival, Ndlondlo was beaming with joy that his move became possible at the 11th hour after he had lost hope. “I am happy to be here. This is a dream come true for me. With the window closing today, I didn’t think this move would happen,” the 27-year-old said.

“But football is an unpredictable game, anything is possible. Here I am today speaking to you as a Pirates player … I am grateful to everyone at Gallants.” At Pirates, Ndlondlo will link up with his engine room partner from Gallants Miguel Timm, who also joined the Sea Robbers’ ship in this transfer window. Ndlondo offers technical ability, creativity, an incisive range of passing and eagerness to work hard for his team, while he can help in defence and attack.

Ndlondlo has won the Nedbank Cup at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in 2021, while he was a finalist this year in the same competition with Gallants. “It’s a dream to be here,” said Ndlondo who had a brief stint at Durban-based side AmaZulu before joining the Venda-based side Tshakhuma back in 2018. “I look forward to joining up with my new teammates (and coaches). I come here looking to make a meaningful contribution to this great institution."

At Pirates, Ndlondlo is a newbie alongside Timm, Tapelo Xoki, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Evidence Makgopa and Azola Matrose (who's on loan). @Mihlalibaleka IOL Sport