Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng on trial in the English Premier League

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has confirmed that highly rated teenager Relebohile Mofokeng is currently in England, where he’s on trial with Premier League side Wolves. After impressing during the Buccaneers’ pre-season trip to Spain, the youngster has made a number of European clubs sit up and notice his talents.

““He’s in the UK, he’s having a trial period with Wolves,” Riveiro confirmed while speaking to the press earlier this week. Mofokeng made his senior Pirates debut last season, and netted his first goal against AmaZulu, and has since gone on to establish himself as a member of the first team. So far this season, he has made 11 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The Spaniard added he believed the 18-year-old was ready to take the next step in his career. “About Rele I’m absolutely convinced that he’s ready for whatever is coming,” he was quoted in the media.

“Maybe here [in South Africa], it looks like it’s early at 18, but not for me. If you follow the current situation in Europe, [signings aged] 18, 19, 17, 20 is really frequent in the top teams. To get your first minutes in the first team. “We also have to change our vision of the youngsters, when you are ready you are ready. It doesn’t matter if you are 18 or 28. If you are ready to do it you are ready, if you have the level you have the level. “And in this case, we all know the type of talent that Rele is. Everything is in his hands now to use this opportunity. We are trust me more than happy to see Rele in this situation and hopefully it’s not the last one.”