Orlando Pirates striker coach departs after only five matches

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates striker coach Scott Chickelday announced his departure from the club after five games. Chickelday was roped in by the Buccaneers at the beginning of the year, feeling the need to sharpen their blunt attack.

It appeared as if he had made an immediate impact, helping Pirates score 10 goals in the four games before their clash against Mamelodi Sundowns. In a surprising turn of events, Chickelday announced his departure from the Sea Robbers just after their defeat to Sundowns, and thanked the club's staff and supporters for the treatment he received while with the club.

“Not the result I wanted in my last game with Orlando Pirates. The team competed and dominated for 90 minutes to lose 1-0 against top-of-the-table Sundowns,” he wrote on his social media account. ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns soar while Kaizer Chiefs battle for goals - What we learned from the weekend's DStv Premiership action

“Thanks to everyone involved with the club and & to the fantastic supporters for making me so welcome.” The former Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers coach has had a brief, but hugely impactful six weeks in the Pirates camp and it comes as no surprise considering his fine work with English Premier League stars Harvey Elliot (Liverpool) and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa). Mamelodi Sundowns might be sitting pretty but Rhulani Mokwena isn’t popping the champagne just yet

It is going to be interesting how Monnapule Saleng and Terrence Dvukamanja will react to Chickelday’s departure after seeing their form spike in his presence. Pirates will have an opportunity to get back to scoring, and winning ways, when they tackle Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town All Stars in their Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash on Saturday. @ScribeSmiso