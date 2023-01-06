Orlando Pirates super-fan Goodenough Sithole dies

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates fans are mourning the death of super-fan Goodenough Sithole.
A long-time fan of the club who was often seen at games, Sithole died in the early hours of Friday morning. He proclaimed himself to be the club’s biggest fan and was renowned for turning up at games dressed as a woman. His passing was unexpected and comes as a shock.
Sithole rose to fame years ago following an interview with Deshi Backtawar, which earned him the nickname “5 Skippers”.
He was loved by fans due to his interviews in broken English.
It's with great sadness to inform all football lovers of the passing of Mr Goodenough Sithole a.k.a 5 Skippas— 🅨![CDATA[]]>🅔![CDATA[]]>🅛![CDATA[]]>🅛![CDATA[]]>🅞![CDATA[]]>🅜![CDATA[]]>🅐![CDATA[]]>🅝 (@YELL0MAN) January 6, 2023
REST IN PEACE BUCCANEER
ONCE A PIRATES ALWAYS A PIRATES
My sincerely condolences to Sithole & all Pirates family.May his Soul rest in peace☠️🙏![CDATA[]]>🕊#DStvprem #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/UmkN0uUh4E
Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Morakane Mosupyoe conveyed his condolences following the death of Sithole.
"I am saddened about the passing of Goodenough Sithole, who was not only a football fan, but a staunch Buccaneer till the end. The sport and football fraternity has lost one of its greatest supporters. We convey our heartfelt condolences and sympathy,” said Mosupyoe.
Sithole was also renowned for his sense of humour. In 2019, he publicly denied switching allegiance to Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs after an image, which he blasted as fake, appeared of him in a Kaizer Chiefs shirt on social media.
“We must contact the artist who created that drawing,” said Sithole after the image was circulating on social media.
Sithole’s sharp sense of humour will certainly be missed. Amid the club’s struggles for consistency since last winning the league more than 10 years ago, he supplied fans of the team with joy.
IOL Sport