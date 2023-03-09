Orlando Pirates superfan Dejan Miladinovic dies

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates superfan Dejan Miladinovic has died. He was reportedly in hospital for close to a month before dying at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Wednesday.

An immigrant to South Africa, Miladinovic was originally from Serbia, moving to his adopted home in the 1990s. He left Serbia at a time when Eastern Europe was ravaged by war.

Kaizer Chiefs superfan Masilo Machaka, a close friend of Miladinovic, confirmed the news to media. WATCH: Dondol Stars complete another Nedbank Cup shock with penalty shootout win over AmaZulu “It happened yesterday at about 2.15pm. I was with him yesterday at Bara hospital and I could see he was struggling to breathe. We attended the SA20 cricket match together at Wanderers about a month ago. At the game he said he was feeling ill and asked to go home. We stayed in the same block of flats. The next morning after coming back from cricket he was taken back to hospital,” said Machaka.

Machaka added that it has yet to be decided whether Miladinovic will be laid to rest in South Africa or in Europe. WATCH: A club like Orlando Pirates should always be in the final, says Jose Riveiro ahead of Venda clash While football was his first love, Miladinovic was also often seen at cricket and rugby games.