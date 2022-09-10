Orlando Pirates surge to the top of the league after beating TS Galaxy

Johannesburg — Once upon a time, Zakhele Lepasa was ‘a rocket’, shooting TS Galaxy to the stars of the Nedbank Cup crown as they beat giants Kaizer Chiefs in the final. But in his best game of the season so far, the Orlando Pirates striker scored a brace that sank Galaxy and sent Pirates to the top of the log table. The result must have pleased Jose Riveiro after his side battled up front in recent games.

Story continues below Advertisement

This win also lifted Pirates’ morale after they lost 1-0 to Maritzburg United, while it dimmed Galaxy’s bright start as they lost back-to-back. Galaxy had lost their last game at home to Cape Town City which ended a five-game unbeaten streak since the start of the campaign. Galaxy were established a few years ago, but have already been involved in mouth-watering brawls – on and off the pitch.

Their off-the-pitch incident saw chairman Tim Sukazi denied entry to the dressing room at this stadium on their last visit. Sukazi was involved in a scuffle with Pirates’ security personnel which resulted in a disciplinary hearing with the league. But it appears that Sukazi and Pirates have since smoked the peace pipe as he strolled onto the pitch on Saturday, joining the Rockets in the stands. However, his side suffered an early scare when Bathusi Aubass collided with keeper Richard Ofori.

Story continues below Advertisement

Aubass was okay to continue, but the Rockets were quickly on the back foot when Lepasa scored in the fifth minute. Bandile Shandu mesmerised his markers on the flanks and unleashed Lepasa who fired in a low shot at the far post. Pirates would have been expected to settle their nerves but such is the visitors’ work rate that they dominated play instead.

Story continues below Advertisement

The evergreen Mlungisi Mbunjana protected his defensive line, giving ample freedom to Aubass to find his runners in the Bucs’ final third where Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi repelled the danger in front of Ofori. Miguel Timm was responsible for making Pirates tick in the midfield, but credit should go to Lepasa’s mobility as he kept Galaxy on their toes. Lepasa’s hard work was rewarded with a pinch of luck as he tried to chip the ball over the defence only for it to sail into the top corner.

Story continues below Advertisement