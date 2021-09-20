Orlando Pirates suspends Ben Motshwari after police charges filed

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates Football Club has suspended midfielder Ben Motshwari after he was charged by the police on Monday morning, the club has confirmed. Pirates, however, didn’t reveal the charges that were levelled against the 30-year-old defensive midfielder on their official statement. Instead, they also confirmed that the Bafana Bafana international “will remain suspended, pending an investigation".

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has suspended midfielder Ben Mothswari after being charged by police this morning. Mr Motshwari will remain suspended, pending an investigation,” read the statement on the club’s social media platforms. “The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comments until that process is complete.” Motshwari’s charges and resultant suspension come two days after he made a late cameo during the Buccaneers’ 3-1 victory over Chippa United in a league clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon.

Pirates’ attacker Thembinkosi Lorch was also arrested for assault charges last year in September. Lorch was released on R2 000 bail, while his case was scheduled for December before it was postponed for January. But late in January, it was provisionally withdrawn. But soon after the arrest ordeal, Lorch found himself in hot water at Pirates after he was suspended alongside Justin Shonga for contravening the lockdown regulations before the team assembled in the 'bio bubble' for the restart of the 2019/2020 season. Lorch’s ban was subsequently lifted by the club after a week. He helped the team to a third spot finish on the league standings. Shonga, on the other hand, was found guilty and didn’t return for the rest of the season before his departure, joining Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.