Orlando Pirates targeting Champions League qualification, says Mandla Ncikazi

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi insists that the team must retain their status in African football by playing in the CAF Champions League. Pirates have had a rollercoaster season. They won the MTN8 crown but have been largely inconsistent in the league. On Saturday night, though, the Sea Robbers put their league season on hold when they faced All Stars in a Nedbank Cup last-32 clash, which they won 2-0.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pirates’ goals were scored by Monnapule Saleng and Thembinkosi Lorch as they made it to the Round of 16, keeping their chances of bagging a second trophy alive. But that didn’t come easy as head coach Jose Riveiro was sent off during the game with assistant coaches Ncikazi and Sergio Almenara having to take over. Winning the Nedbank Cup will guarantee Pirates a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup next campaign, but Pirates have bigger ambitions. They want to return the Champions League next season – a competition that they won in 1995 – the first South African team to achieve that feat. Pirates will have to finish second on the log, however, as the title is out of reach for them considering that they trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 27 points.

“Pirates must go back to where they belong. Pirates belong in the Champions League and winning trophies,” Ncikazi said post-match. “That's the challenge that we want to overcome. We must get back to that. Injuries haven’t been kind, but like other teams, we are working on that.” Pirates got a breather from injuries, though, as they welcomed back Lorch against All Stars after the 29-year-old was out for the better part of the term.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Lorch is Lorch. He’s an important part of Orlando Pirates and he’s a good player. I am just happy that he had minutes from this game,” Ncikazi said. “I hope that he grows because he’ll be a great addition to the team. There’s still tough matches that are coming along. And he’ll be a great help as well.” Riveiro’s sending off means that he’ll miss two games, including the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs on February 25.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am not exactly sure what happened to the coach. I tried to speak to the officials. But I think their protocol doesn’t allow them to speak,” Ncikazi said. Having given new signing Makhehlene Makhaula his debut against All Stars, Ncikazi said it was a matter of time before Souaibou Marou gets his chance. The Cameroonian was signed from Cotton Sport last year, while he was part of the national team that played in the World Cup.

“The substitutions unfortunately are still that number. And if there was an opportunity, we could have put him on. But we couldn’t,” Ncikazi explained. “We didn't use him or Kermit (Erasmus). But we didn’t use a lot of strikers because we wanted to consolidate in a lot of areas. But he’ll play very soon.” @Mihlalibaleka