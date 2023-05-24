Orlando Pirates’ Thabiso Monyane ready to contribute whenever he’s needed

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates right-back Thabiso Monyane doesn’t believe in short cuts or privileges and he’s had to work hard to get his chance in the team. Monyane was once regarded as the best right-back in the country by then coach Rhulani Mokwena following a stellar debut campaign during the 2019/20 season.

Instead of his career growing in leaps and bounds, though, Monyane’s light dimmed so much that he didn’t even play top-flight football last season as he was demoted back to the reserve team. Enter coach Jose Riveiro and a clean slate for all the players — Monyane seemed to grab that opportunity with both hands at first, playing a key role in their first few matches as they won the MTN8. But the 23-year-old lost his form and suffered from some injuries as Bandile Shandu made the position his own. Monyane is not sulking though.

“It’s all about the technical team — how they plan and the tactical decisions of the coaches ahead of the game. I feel like I’ve been patient enough,” he said. “During the start of the season, I was part of the team, but a change of formation made me adjust a bit. But coming in and finishing the season on a high is a great experience and exciting.” While Monyane might have not been consistent, he played a starring role as they finished second in the league on the last day of the season, bagging the Man of the Match award as they hammered AmaZulu 4-0.

So indeed it was an exciting end for Monyane after he had endured a torrid time with Riveiro preferring the left-footed Paseko Mako at right-back. “I wasn’t fazed because football is not an individual sport, but a team sport. And if the team is prevailing, the tactics demand certain things,” Monyane on the coach's decision. “All you must do is to support your teammates and wish them all the best — that’s what I did. And that shows that we are not only united by saying, but by supporting one another.”

It is small margins like supporting whoever plays ahead him that has given Monyane a thick skin as he knows he’s not entitled to a starting berth due to being a club graduate. “Football is a team sport. You need to work hard and adjust. Your place in the team must be earned and not given. I believe that hard work at the end of the day will prevail,” he said. “You also need to bring in your talent and mix it with the hard work. So, it doesn’t mean by virtue of being in the club structures, I am guaranteed a spot. I need to fight.”

That fight for a starting berth ahead of Mako or Shandu will continue on Saturday afternoon in Tshwane when Pirates face Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final. Monyane knows Babina Noko will be tough customers. “It’s a challenge, a different ball game and cup final. But we know what’s at stake. We know what they are capable of, and I am pretty sure they know what we are capable of,” Monyane said.