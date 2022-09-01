Orlando Pirates will again be up for Maritzburg United showdown

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates will be looking for nothing less than victory on Sunday as they travel to KwaZuluNatal to play against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium. A win for the Sea Robbers will likely help them retain first position on the Premiership standings. Jose Riveiro’s team are currently on top of the log, but have played a game more than Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu, who occupy second and third place respectively.

Even though Pirates have struggled for consistency over the past several years, history suggests they will at least get a point if not win Sunday’s game. Maritzburg are a team that has endured frustration at their hands for many years. Pirates are unbeaten against Maritzburg in 12 games, having won eight. The last time Maritzburg beat them was in December 2016.

Maritzburg, meanwhile, have had a slow start to the season and are 10th in the league with just six points to their name after six games. The Pietermaritzburg club’s chairperson Farook Kadodia indicated during the close season that the team’s decision to replace veteran coach Ernst Middendorp with John Maduka was to take the club to the next level. The Maritzburg hierarchy had become frustrated that the team was regularly fighting relegation as they felt they were putting in a lot of resources which should have warranted a top-half finish in the league.

Maritzburg will be looking for nothing less than a top-eight finish this season and under Maduka, there is hope, given that he led Royal AM to a third-place finish last term before controversially parting ways with the club. A win against Pirates could be a good tonic for Maritzburg as they look to ignite their season. They have so far only scored three goals, while they have conceded six. Maduka is also set to get a welcome boost. The experienced Travis Graham and new signing Tumelo Njoti are set to be available with both having overcome recent injury issues.

