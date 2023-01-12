Orlando Pirates will iron out their defensive problems, says Tapelo Xoki

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki says they are working hard to turn the tide after leaking four goals in two games since the resumption of the season. Pirates were arguably one of the best teams in the first half of the season, having won the MTN8 crown while being inconsistent in the league.

But with the DStv Premiership having taken a long hiatus due to the World Cup, Pirates were expected to work on their frailties before the restart of the campaign. It wasn’t to be. They lost to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in their last game of 2022 and started 2023 on a low, losing 2-1 to Cape Town City. Those two defeats have seen the Sea Robbers sail down the log as they are eighth with 19 points, a whopping 21 behind the leaders, Sundowns.

But Jose Riveiro men’s will have a chance to earn their first points of the year when they host Golden Arrows in their first home clash of the year on Saturday. “We can’t look at it in isolation. We know that it hasn’t been our best time because we didn’t start well. But we want to fix that on Saturday,” Xoki said. “We can’t cry over spilt milk. The most important thing now is to soldier on, show character and keep the positives ahead of the game that we will play.”

Pirates have suffered injuries to key players at the back, having lost their first and second choice keepers in Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane. But Xoki isn’t using that as an excuse as they have faith in third choice Sipho Chaine, who made his starting debut when they lost 2- 1 away to City on Saturday. “It’s been the story of our season with regards to injuries, hence we have a big squad. But that plays a part in trying to get the chemistry going,” he said.

“But it’s injuries, something that we can’t control and we are trying to make sure that whoever comes in (in goal) is given the support that is needed. “We want to make sure that we help one another in getting the results. But we haven’t got them lately and we have to fix that this coming weekend.” Pirates have done more than just bolstering their playing squad, having signed Craig Martin and Ndumiso Mabena during the World Cup, they have also added to their technical team, signing striker coach Scott Chickelday, who had a decorated career back at home in England.

Chickelday was hard at work with the strikers, including main man Kermit Erasmus, this week. And playing fluid football is what will help them. “We had the game under control for most parts (against City) but they just had two chances and they scored winning goals,” Xoki said. “We have to look forward to Saturday and make sure that doesn’t happen. When we have control of the game, we just have to see it through like we used to.”