Cape Town Orlando Pirates’ captain Innocent Maela says they’ll "play the match, and not the occasion" when they host log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday. Pirates have been enjoying a purple patch, winning their last three games on the bounce. A streak that has revived their second-place finish aspirations.

But they’ll meet their biggest competitor in the Premiership when they welcome runaway champions Sundowns to Orlando on Saturday afternoon. The record five-time successive champions are on course to bag their sixth title as they lead the race by 21 points, 24 ahead of the fourth place Pirates. ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns will test Orlando Pirates’ character, says Jose Riveiro

And that’s why the two teams' clash is expected to be a thriller given what’s at stake. But Maela argues that they know how they’ll approach the game. “From the player’s perspective, each and every game that we play we want to win and get better. For us as players, we want to focus on ourselves,” he said. “We want to stick to the game-plan and ensure that we play the match, and not the occasion. We are concentrating on ourselves and trying to get better."

It will take some doing from Pirates to halt Sundowns from their tracks as Rhulani Mokwena's men are on a record 14 game winning run in the league. ALSO READ: Time for Sundowns to call on heavy artillery to keep red-hot Pirates at bay The Brazilians, moreover, are confident heading to the game, having beaten Pirates 2-0 in the reverse fixture late last year in their third clash this season.

