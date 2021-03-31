Oupa Manyisa promises to help struggling Chippa United

GQBERHA - Things are not looking rosy for Chippa United in the DSTV Premiership but Oupa “Ace” Manyisa promises to do his best to help the club.

Yesterday, Chippa United announced the arrival of the Gauteng-born in Gqeberha where he is expected to revive his career after spending so much time off the field due to injuries.

Before the commencement of the current season, ’Ace’ was one of the players that were released by Mamelodi Sundowns. He joined Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila but things did not work well for him. Manyisa then penned a short-term contract until the end of the season. Speaking to the media for the first time as a Chilli Boy, the 32 year-old said, he is happy to be at the club.

“I want to thank God, Chippa United family and most importantly the chairman for giving me an opportunity to come and play here and represent Chippa United. All I am going to say is that I will do my best to help the guys achieve the goal the chairman wants to achieve,” said Manyisa. After spending more than a week in the camp with his new teammates, the former Sundowns and Pirates midfielder said things are going well despite his lack of match fitness. “I am pretty excited, it has been a long time since I played football but I am gelling well with my teammates. I know most of the guys; I played with some of them. So, I am happy because they welcomed me with warm hearts.”

Coach Dan Malesela, who wasn’t happy after Chippa’s draw against Swallows, is hoping that Manyisa’s experience will help Chippa United do well in the next games.